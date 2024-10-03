Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Stake Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Howard Hughes worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,915,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,156 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

