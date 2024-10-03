Sei Investments Co. Sells 32,406 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,406 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,457 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in LiveRamp by 5,308.7% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 732,285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in LiveRamp by 182.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 549,846 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in LiveRamp in the second quarter worth about $13,214,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after buying an additional 251,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised shares of LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,440.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $495,471 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

