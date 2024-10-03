International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,400 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGIC. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International General Insurance by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

International General Insurance Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IGIC stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $860.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. International General Insurance’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International General Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGIC

International General Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.