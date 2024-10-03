Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,959 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,093,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 403,960 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,537,000 after buying an additional 468,854 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 643,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.09. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

