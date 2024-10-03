Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 78.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Argan were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Argan by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Argan by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Argan news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 25,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 273,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,539 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,385 in the last ninety days. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGX. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Argan Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Argan stock opened at $103.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.05 million. Argan’s revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

