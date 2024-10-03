Sei Investments Co. Purchases 21,381 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BROS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,732.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $156,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock worth $36,124,009. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

BROS stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 178.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

