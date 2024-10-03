Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 55.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 86.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Construction Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROAD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

In other news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $1,574,533.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $76.73.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

