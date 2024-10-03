iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.60 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $577.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $556.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.46.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

