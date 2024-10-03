Sei Investments Co. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,322 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $1,600,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,118,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Price Performance

Aegon stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

About Aegon

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

