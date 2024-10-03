Sei Investments Co. Buys 17,811 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Utz Brands worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of UTZ opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.29%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTZ. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

