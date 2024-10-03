Sei Investments Co. Acquires 8,043 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Endava worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Capital International Investors increased its position in Endava by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,668,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Endava by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,854,000 after acquiring an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 262,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $1,837,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Stock Up 0.1 %

Endava stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

