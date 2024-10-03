Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Bread Financial worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after buying an additional 216,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after buying an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,685,000 after acquiring an additional 71,777 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,754,000 after acquiring an additional 212,276 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BFH opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

