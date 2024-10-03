Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,705 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Compass Group LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4,608.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 367,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 233.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

