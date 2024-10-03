Sei Investments Co. Buys 64,020 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 99.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,020 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.2034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

