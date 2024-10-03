Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 46,197 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,997 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Zumiez worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 83.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 2,090.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $196,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,815 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.24. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

Insider Transactions at Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.93 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $71,733.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,793.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zumiez

About Zumiez

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.