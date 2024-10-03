Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,707 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 160.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Allegion by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

ALLE stock opened at $145.84 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $146.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

