Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,899 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $60,592.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,980.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $60,592.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,980.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,236,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,747,679.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,293,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

ALTR stock opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,053.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $101.39.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

