Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,543 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.53% of DXP Enterprises worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 39.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,850,098.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.59.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $445.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

