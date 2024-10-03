Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,796,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $9,199,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,148.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $213.02 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.03 and a 200-day moving average of $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

