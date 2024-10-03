Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 59,076 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 31.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Plains All American Pipeline

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.