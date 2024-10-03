Sei Investments Co. Purchases 277 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.