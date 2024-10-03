JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Down 0.1 %

JFrog stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 0.94. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $302,674.71. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 536,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,183,639.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 10,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $302,674.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 536,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $557,598.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,447. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.