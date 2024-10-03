ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,931 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of ADMA Biologics worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $17,221,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,400,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 41,893.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 628,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 575,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 90.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 556,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 0.61. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

