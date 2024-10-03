Sei Investments Co. Acquires 31,251 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Cousins Properties worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.