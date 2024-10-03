Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

