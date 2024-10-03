Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,809 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.37 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.