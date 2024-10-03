Sei Investments Co. Purchases 810 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $204.00 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.71.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $184,854.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.20.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

