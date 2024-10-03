Sei Investments Co. Sells 983 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

MAN stock opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

