Sei Investments Co. Has $4.04 Million Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 17,066.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BY shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $326,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 27,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $761,113.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,432.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 11,812 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $326,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $1,131,254 in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

