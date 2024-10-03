Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 17,255.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,784 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after buying an additional 529,309 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 426,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,995,000 after buying an additional 272,872 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $22,522,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 20.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,535,000 after acquiring an additional 132,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of QRVO opened at $102.15 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

