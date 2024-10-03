Sei Investments Co. Has $4.11 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 139,166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNX. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 199,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $916,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 937.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on CNX Resources from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $33.06 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

