Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Weibo worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 92.7% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Price Performance

Weibo stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.97 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WB

Weibo Profile

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.