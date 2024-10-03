Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,648 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 130,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,412.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,578,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,771.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 444,780 shares of company stock worth $560,293. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.21. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. On average, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.