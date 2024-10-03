XTX Topco Ltd Takes $31,000 Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 83.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar Stock Down 0.8 %

GSAT stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

