XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

I-Mab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.44. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

