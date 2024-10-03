XTX Topco Ltd Has $27,000 Holdings in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,665 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ikena Oncology were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,931 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Stock Down 1.2 %

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.48. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

