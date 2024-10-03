XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.09. Cellectis S.A. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. Analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

