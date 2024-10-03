XTX Topco Ltd Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in IO Biotech were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IO Biotech by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOBT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IO Biotech from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of IOBT opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.50. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $68,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,377,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.