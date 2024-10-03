XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $28,000 Investment in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 108.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 876,406 shares in the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

ARBK stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. Argo Blockchain plc has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Argo Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 4,172.69% and a negative net margin of 93.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

