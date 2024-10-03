12,958 Shares in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Immutep by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Immutep by 269.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Immutep by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 48,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immutep during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Immutep from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of IMMP stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Immutep Limited has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

