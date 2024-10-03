XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Vuzix by 89.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 1,285.06% and a negative return on equity of 114.41%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

