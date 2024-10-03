XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,580 Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Separately, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bullfrog AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Bullfrog AI Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BFRG opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.20. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.
About Bullfrog AI
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bullfrog AI
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.