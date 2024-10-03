XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,580 Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bullfrog AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFRG opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.20. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

