XTX Topco Ltd Sells 48,772 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,772 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in GAN were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in GAN by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 77,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in GAN by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GAN by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 777,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in GAN by 5,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 989,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 972,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. GAN Limited has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.83.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. GAN had a negative net margin of 18.48% and a negative return on equity of 323.71%. The business had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

