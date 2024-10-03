XTX Topco Ltd Invests $32,000 in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,474,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,633,000 after purchasing an additional 741,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MicroVision by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 117,035 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MicroVision by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 133.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MVIS. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

MicroVision Price Performance

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $241.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.02.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 101.97% and a negative net margin of 1,037.86%. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MicroVision



MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

