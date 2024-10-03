MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of MongoDB worth $27,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.56.

MDB opened at $254.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -90.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.79 and a 200-day moving average of $291.81. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total transaction of $282,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $1,261,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,668,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $3,168,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

