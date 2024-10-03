Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.99 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,355,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,454 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $29,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,861,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,554 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,819,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,733,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,454,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,249. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MP shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP

MP Materials Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -113.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.