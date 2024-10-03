XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 369,586 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

