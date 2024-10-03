Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.67% of Eagle Bancorp worth $26,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 36.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 122.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 78.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $694.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $175.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

