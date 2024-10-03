Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 46,813 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.68% of Columbia Financial worth $26,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 101.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 6,151.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Price Performance

CLBK opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.18. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. Research analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

