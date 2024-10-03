XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $35,000 Investment in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENLV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ENLV opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

